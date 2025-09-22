New plans for 24/7 Costa Coffee in East Lothian off the A1

Coffee chain Costa has filed new plans for a 24/7 shop off the A1 after moving part of its design off the site.

Costa was initially granted planning permission to build their latest store at a site earmarked for retail and business next to Spott Roundabout, at Dunbar, earlier this year.

A new application has now been lodged with East Lothian Council after the firm had to move part of the flood prevention work planned for outside the store.

They have had to reapply for permission for the coffee shop, which will be open around the clock and have a drive thru as well as 25 car parking spaces.

In their application, the chain’s agent says: “This new application for a coffee shop only relates to a change in the location of the infiltration basin.

“The current consent approved the basin at a more remote location to the north-east of the coffee shop. Following a technical review, it was considered that the proposed new location to the south-east of the coffee shop was more appropriate.

“As the new basin is outwith the original redline boundary of the current consent, it is necessary to submit a new planning application as opposed to amending the current consent.”

Costa is the second coffee chain to be given the go ahead to build at the site behind Asda at the roundabout with Starbucks granted planning permission initially.

The design statement for the drive thru says it will be part of a wider development including retail, commercial and industrial uses across a 50 acre site south east of Dunbar town centre.

And they say it will be both a stopping point for travellers from England and Scotland travelling on the A1 as well as popular with locals.

It says: “Increasingly coffee houses like Costa Coffee are becoming spaces where their customers frequently hold meetings, interviews and business lunches.

“The proposed Costa Coffee Drive Thru would undoubtedly be attractive to both local residents and encourage travellers on the A1 to stop off in Dunbar which in turn will support local business in the area.”