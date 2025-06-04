Victorian hotel a short drive from Edinburgh goes on sale for offers over £650,000
Located on Station Road in Dunbar, The Royal Mackintosh Hotel is a family-run venue with 16 ensuite bedrooms, a lounge bar and the 36-cover Mauretania Restaurant, which takes its name from the RMS Mauretania and is decorated with wood panelling from the ship’s boardroom.
Dunbar’s central shops, bars and restaurants are located on the high street, all within a 5-minute walk from the hotel. Dunbar Golf Club and Winterfield Golf Course are both less than 5 minutes away by car, and Tantallon Castle is a 25-minute drive away. Edinburgh city centre is less than 30 minutes away by train.
A listing for the business on RightBiz reads: “Graham Sibbald are delighted to bring to the market this well situated hotel in East Lothian. The Royal Mackintosh Hotel is a characterful property offering circa 20 bedrooms, a bar, restaurant, cafe and an events space as well as a three-bedroom owners flat.
“The business for sale is highly profitable and offers an established business with strong trade. Offers over £650,000 are sought for the heritable property, the trade fixtures, fittings and equipment, together with the goodwill of the business, which is to be sold completely as a going concern. Stock in trade will be purchased at an additional price at valuation on the date of entry.”
You can see the full listing on the RightBiz website here.
