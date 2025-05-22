15 East Lothian GP doctor surgeries rated 'best and worst' in latest patient survey

Published 22nd May 2025, 04:55 BST
East Lothian’s GP surgeries have been rated by patients.

The latest Scottish Government-commissioned Health and Care Experience survey asked East Lothian locals – as well as people across Scotland – for their opinions on their local GP practice.

More than 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice – up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see the 15 best and worst rated GP surgeries in East Lothian, according to the results of the survey. All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing.

1. The 15 best and worst rated GP surgeries in East Lothian

Have a look through our picture gallery to see the 15 best and worst rated GP surgeries in East Lothian.

Address: Dunbar Medical Centre, Queens Road, Dunbar, EH42 1SE. Number of responses: 110. Percentage positive: 94%

2. Lauderdale Medical Practice - Dunbar

Address: Dunbar Medical Centre, Queens Road, Dunbar, EH42 1SE. Number of responses: 110. Percentage positive: 94%

Address: Preston Road, Prestonpans, EH32 9QS. Number of responses: 136. Percentage positive: 91%.

3. Prestonpans Group Practice - Prestonpans

Address: Preston Road, Prestonpans, EH32 9QS. Number of responses: 136. Percentage positive: 91%.

Address: Tynemount Road, Ormiston, EH35 5AB. Number of responses: 121. Percentage positive: 89%.

4. Ormiston Medical Practice - Ormiston

Address: Tynemount Road, Ormiston, EH35 5AB. Number of responses: 121. Percentage positive: 89%.

