The most popular baby names in East Lothian have been revealed in the latest figures from the National Records of Scotland.

In 2023, Isla was the most popular baby girl name chosen by parents for their new arrivals in Scotland – but a different name took the top spot in East Lothian.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 13 most chosen names for girls born in East Lothian in 2023.

Rosie Rosie was the most popular name given to newborn baby girls in East Lothian in 2023. The name, derived from the Latin word rosa meaning 'rose', was chosen 9 times.

Emily Emily, derived from the Roman namesake "Aemilia", was the joint-second most selected name for newborn baby girls in East Lothian in 2023. It was chosen 8 times.

Isla Isla, derived from Islay, the name of an island in the Scottish Hebrides, was the joint-second most selected name for newborn baby girls in East Lothian in 2023. It was chosen 8 times.