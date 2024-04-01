In 2023, Isla was the most popular baby girl name chosen by parents for their new arrivals in Scotland – but a different name took the top spot in East Lothian.
1. Rosie
Rosie was the most popular name given to newborn baby girls in East Lothian in 2023. The name, derived from the Latin word rosa meaning 'rose', was chosen 9 times. Photo: Pixabay
2. Emily
Emily, derived from the Roman namesake "Aemilia", was the joint-second most selected name for newborn baby girls in East Lothian in 2023. It was chosen 8 times. Photo: Pixabay
3. Isla
Isla, derived from Islay, the name of an island in the Scottish Hebrides, was the joint-second most selected name for newborn baby girls in East Lothian in 2023. It was chosen 8 times. Photo: Pixabay
4. Grace
Grace is derived from gratia, the Latin word for "grace". It was given to 7 newborn baby girls in East Lothian in 2023. Photo: Pixabay
