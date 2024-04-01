Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 13 most chosen names for girls born in East Lothian in 2023. Photo: PixabayTake a look through our photo gallery to see the 13 most chosen names for girls born in East Lothian in 2023. Photo: Pixabay
East Lothian baby girl names: The 13 most popular baby girl names in East Lothian in 2023 – and name meanings

These are most popular names given to newborn girls in East Lothian last year, according to official figures
The most popular baby names in East Lothian have been revealed in the latest figures from the National Records of Scotland.

In 2023, Isla was the most popular baby girl name chosen by parents for their new arrivals in Scotland – but a different name took the top spot in East Lothian.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 13 most chosen names for girls born in East Lothian in 2023.

Rosie was the most popular name given to newborn baby girls in East Lothian in 2023. The name, derived from the Latin word rosa meaning 'rose', was chosen 9 times.

Rosie was the most popular name given to newborn baby girls in East Lothian in 2023. The name, derived from the Latin word rosa meaning 'rose', was chosen 9 times. Photo: Pixabay

Emily, derived from the Roman namesake "Aemilia", was the joint-second most selected name for newborn baby girls in East Lothian in 2023. It was chosen 8 times.

Emily, derived from the Roman namesake "Aemilia", was the joint-second most selected name for newborn baby girls in East Lothian in 2023. It was chosen 8 times. Photo: Pixabay

Isla, derived from Islay, the name of an island in the Scottish Hebrides, was the joint-second most selected name for newborn baby girls in East Lothian in 2023. It was chosen 8 times.

Isla, derived from Islay, the name of an island in the Scottish Hebrides, was the joint-second most selected name for newborn baby girls in East Lothian in 2023. It was chosen 8 times. Photo: Pixabay

Grace is derived from gratia, the Latin word for "grace". It was given to 7 newborn baby girls in East Lothian in 2023.

Grace is derived from gratia, the Latin word for "grace". It was given to 7 newborn baby girls in East Lothian in 2023. Photo: Pixabay

