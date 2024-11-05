An “iconic” East Lothian bar and restaurant with letting rooms has gone on the market.

Goblin Ha' Hotel, located in Gifford, offers a great base from which to explore the area, with Haddington only four miles away and Edinburgh a 45-minute drive.

The venue, which also has a large beer garden, conservatory and function room, has been put up for sale with a leasehold price of £20,000 and annual rent of £71,206 being asked.

Located on the main street of the beautiful village, the hotel is named after the Goblin Ha’ (or Goblin Hall) hidden beneath the nearly 800-year-old Yester Castle located nearby.

A listing for the business on RightBiz describes it as “an iconic two-story property comprising seven en-suite rooms, large lounge bar, modern conservatory restaurant / function room and attractive beer garden to the rear, with six bedroom staff/manager accommodation.

It adds: “The property is offered on a new FRI lease agreement for 5 or 10 years, tied lease for beer, cider, ale and lager. Any new tenant must be demonstrably capable of fulfilling their obligations under the lease agreement and references will be requested without exception.”

For more information, visit www.rightbiz.co.uk/buy_business/for_sale/620851_east_lothian.html