5-star rated Edinburgh sandwich bar offering 'amazing Italian food' goes up for sale

A sandwich bar on a busy Edinburgh street has gone up for sale – just a few months after opening its doors.

Antichi Sapori took over the premises on Great Junction Street when Moskis Sandwich & Juice Bar closed in the summer, offering a wide selection of authentic Italian focaccia and sandwiches. The venue has a five-star rating on Google, with one reviewer saying it offers “amazing Italian food”.

A listing for the business on RightBiz says the sale presents “an excellent opportunity to acquire a recently refurbished and well equipped sandwich bar located in the densely populated Leith area of Edinburgh”.

The advert continues: “In a busy highly visible location the business attracts a significant footfall of local residents and good passing trade. The premises could cater for a wide range of similar food offerings and delivery trade. Growing sales and low overheads make this a profitable and easily run business.”

The business, leasehold interest, fixtures and fittings are for sale at offers over £35,000. You can see the full listing on here - https://www.rightbiz.co.uk/buy_business/for_sale/620570_edinburgh.html