A new exhibition about the Scottish Parliament includes architect Enric Miralles' poignant last notebook entry on the project before he died.

Dated March 9, 2000, it notes he attended a meeting with key figures, then he says he is not feeling very well but he wants to carry on.

Mr Miralles died of a brain tumour on July 3 that year, aged 45, before the new parliament building was finished.

Benedetta Tagliabue at the exhibition | Scottish Parliament

His widow and professional partner Benedetta Tagliabue, who completed the project, was at Holyrood to launch the exhibition, which features original drawings and models showing the evolution of the building's design.

The free exhibition, which runs from July 31 until October 30, is in the main entrance hall of the parliament.

Ms Tagliabue said the last phrase in Mr Miralles’ notebook, written in Spanish and accompanied by sketches of parts of the design, was "heartbreaking".

She said: "He says 'This is not a diary, it's not a place where I write about myself, but I want to go on ....

Next to his notes are pasted a couple of plane tickets. "He was keeping his air tickets - he didn't know these would be the last air tickets to Edinburgh."

The last page of Enric Miralles' diary, including air tickets. Picture: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament | Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

She said: "I'm sure what Enirc Miralles wanted with his architecture was to give a better place, a place where people would feel better, and more happiness. And I think this last sad page is explaining that."

EMBT, the Barcelona-based architectural practice co-founded by Mr Miralles and Ms Tagliabue, won the international competition to design the Scottish Parliament in 1998 in collaboration with Edinburgh-based architects RMJM.

Ms Tagliabue said the exhibition would explain how the building came to be as it is and allow people to understand a little about its creation, then take a tour to see it for themselves.

With the new parliament sited so close to Arthur’s Seat and Holyrood Park, Mr Miralles’ vision was for a parliament building “growing out of the landscape”.

A model showing an early layout for the Scottish Parliament | TSPL

The items on display include 13 extra presentation panels, hand drawn by Mr Miralles, for the competition, explaining their ideas to the politicians. As well as the connection with the land, they also include the famous “upturned boats” which inspired the design of the buildings.

Ms Tagliabue spoke about how they were keen to preserve the 17th century mansion which forms part of the Holyrood complex and how they had to get Royal permission to fulfil their vision of the parliament linking with the landscape.

“We were the only ones who wanted to keep Queensberry House and we wanted to create a garden in front of it, but at the same time we would like to remember that there is this wonderful mountain very near here with vegetation, with flowers, with grass and we wanted to bring it into the building.

The then Scottish Secretary Donald Dewar and Scottish Parliament architect Enric Miralles in July 1998 | TSPL

“This was not supposed to happen because the building didn't have a brief for an exterior park. The first thing we had to do when we won the competition was to ask the Queen, who was the owner of that land, if she could lend this land for the city and for the building and this happened."

But the garden they wanted in front of Queensberry House became an enclosed space - the garden lobby. She said: “The light from the dome and from the surroundings is so natural that you feel it could be like a built garden."

She said they had imagined the entrance hall as a cave under the parliament. "It should give this idea that we are underneath, the earth is on top of us and this is giving the strength to the building."

And she highlighted the debating chamber, which she said was like the architecture of a boat. "We were keeping in mind that Scotland is a land with a lot of sea, where people go for navigating and we wanted to give this idea.

“People from Glasgow were saying 'It's a beautiful project, but there's only one problem - it's in Edinburgh’. We said it's nowhere, it's a boat navigating the sea. When you're inside the debating chamber you get this idea you could be everywhere in Scotland because you're navigating somewhere."

Ms Tagliabue said the sketches on show in the exhibition were just a selection of the thousands of hand drawings produced by Mr Miralles as part of the project.

She said he drew every day - "especially, I remember, every Saturday and Sunday, when I was with the children and saying 'What are we doing together today?' and he would say 'I have to stay and work'." But she said his drawings were "like jewels".

She said Mr Mr Miralles had loved Edinburgh, first visiting the city as a student when he was 19. "Enric studied English here so he was very proud of coming back to the city he discovered when he was young.”

And despite the controversies which surrounded the construction of the parliament, particularly over the escalating cost and the delays, she said she was pleased to come back and see the parliament welcoming people in.

“I was sure this Parliament would be loved by the people, and now this is happening.”