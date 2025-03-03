New West Lothian gymnastics club formed after devastating fire launches fundraiser with £20,000 target

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 11:48 BST

A West Lothian gymnastics club, that formed after a devastating fire ripped through the Astro Gymnastics building three months ago, has launched a fundraiser to help secure a new premises.

The newly formed Elevate Acro Gymnastics Club will hold sessions at multiple sites in West Lothian from March, with classes being held at West Lothian Artistic Gymnastics Club, One Mind Martial Arts Academy, West Calder Community Hub and Gymtastic in Broxburn.

Guests were treated to displays of acro gymnastics at the weekend event at One Mind Martial Arts in Polbeth, West Lothian
Guests were treated to displays of acro gymnastics at the weekend event at One Mind Martial Arts in Polbeth, West Lothian | Richard Chalmers Photography

But the team have also launched a crowdfunder with an initial target of £20,000 to acquire a building of their own by the end of the year – and more than 300 people attended its launch event at the weekend to kick off the campaign.

Bronwen Smyth, chair of Elevate Acro Gymnastics Club said: “It’s been a unique situation. This wasn’t a rebrand, it’s been a complete rebuild in order to give the gymnasts left without a club a new home. We have a completely new board of trustees, made up of parent volunteers, a new organisation structure and operational model and a fantastic coaching and club management team.”

Councillor Harry Cartmill was among the attendees at the Elevate Acro Gymnastics Club launch event at the weekend
Councillor Harry Cartmill was among the attendees at the Elevate Acro Gymnastics Club launch event at the weekend | Richard Chalmers Photography

The launch event at One Mind Martial Arts in Polbeth saw around 200 people register for classes and training sessions, with councillor Harry Cartmill and representatives from a range of local businesses coming along to show support.

Bronwen said: “Until we secure charity status, financial support is limited so we appreciate every generous and kind donation so far – that includes venues, equipment and design of our amazing new logo and brand identity.

“Funds raised through this campaign will help us secure and set up in our own facility as soon as possible. We really hope that businesses, individuals and the wider gymnastics community will help us hit our first target of £20,000.”

You can support the fundraiser by visiting the crowdfunder website.

