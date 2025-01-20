New West Lothian gymnastics club to launch after catastrophic fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to establish a new gymnastics club in West Lothian have been revealed after a popular facility was destroyed in a catastrophic fire last month.

Astro Gymnastics in Livingston was once a ‘second home’ to around 750 gymnasts, but the popular facility closed following a devastating fire on December 7. The blaze at Brucefield Industrial Park forced also left 21 members of staff out of work.

The fire was understood to have started in a factory at Brucefield Industrial Estate shortly after 1pm on Saturday, December 7 | West Lothian Council

But now, parents and coaches have set out plans to create a new community-based club operating across different sites in West Lothian. The new club, Elevate Acro, will work with several stakeholders and local businesses to develop their plan, with the gymnastics club also hoping to achieve charity status and Scottish Gymnastics accreditation in a bid to eventually open their own venue in the future.

The club said the new initiative is part of their recovery plan that coincides with an earlier finance review into the viability of the business. The club had previously held an emergency meeting in November where they revealed its ‘debt position’ and later told its members in January their ‘position has got worse’ following the fire.

Gymnastics coaches and parent volunteers are working with Scottish Gymnastics, Business Gateway, Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations and Community Enterprise Ltd alongside local businesses Ninth Concept, West Lothian Gymnastics, One Mind Martial Arts and Avondale Gymnastics Club to find solutions and support | Astro Gymnastics

A spokesperson for Elevate Acro Gymnastics said: “The fire in December took an emotional toll on staff, gymnasts and their families but we couldn’t stand by and do nothing. For many of the gymnasts it was their second home and second family. It was their safe place to be themselves, where they felt a sense of community and connection.

“Conscious of the shock and impact many people were experiencing after the fire and then the recent news of the closure, we wanted to act quickly to help staff and gymnasts look to a positive future.

“Elevate Acro will help to ensure that acro gymnastics continues to be a core part of the sports community both within West Lothian and its surrounding areas. A strong team and robust governance will be fundamental to achieving our vision to create an uplifting culture that inspires confidence, empowerment, meaningful connections and experiences for all, through acro gymnastics.”

They added: “We look forward to sharing more details of our plans in the near future and hugely appreciate all the support we have received to get this far.”

Astro Gymnastics was a 'second home' to around 750 gymnasts | Astro Gymnastics

Tracey Brown, club development manager at Scottish Gymnastics said: “This has been a tough time for those affected by the fire in December and subsequent closure of Astro. It’s great to be involved now in supporting a group of passionate individuals who are working tirelessly to set up the new club and create opportunities for acrobatic gymnastics in West Lothian.

“The Elevate Acro team has been working with us from the start to ensure they have strong governance and comply with operating and safe sport standards. I know they are keen to offer classes as soon as possible to allow gymnasts to enjoy gymnastics again.”

John Edmiston, who co-owns One Mind Martial Arts in Polbeth added: “As parents of a young gymnast and owners of a local business, we’re excited to open our doors to the Elevate Acro team to provide a place for them to grow, learn and reach new heights together.”

You can keep up to date with the latest Elevate Acro plans by visiting their Facebook and Instagram pages or email [email protected] to register your interest or offer any support to help the club get up and running.