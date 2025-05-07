Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the conclave to choose the next Pope begins in the Vatican today, a leading Catholic lay figure in Scotland said there was a battle under way for the soul of the church.

A total of 133 cardinals from all over the world will remain locked in the Sistine chapel until they agree on a successor to Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday aged 88 after 12 years in the role.

A puff of white smoke from the chimney on the chapel will signal to the world they have chosen a new pontiff, but the process could take several days.

133 cardinals will take part in the conclave to choose the next Pope. Picture: Tiziana Fabi / AFP via Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

The big question is whether they choose someone who will follow in Francis's footsteps, wanting to reform the church and speaking out regularly on social issues on side of the for the poor and marginalised or someone who will revert to the more traditional and conservative approach of previous popes like Benedict, more focused on doctrine and church order.

Edinburgh-based Rosa Murray, of the Scottish Laity Network and a regular contributor to BBC Radio Scotland's Thought for the Day, said: "Francis was my kind of Pope. I think he restored the gospel and the teachings of Jesus Christ right to the heart of the papacy instead of officialdom. It wasn't so much about power and distance as it was about the gospel, the poor, the marginalised and reaching out to people with a huge focus in relationships and listening.

“I would like that to continue, but I think there is a real battle for the soul of the church going on. There is a very conservative wing, then you've got people in the middle and then you've got people like Francis, who actually was conservative but his ministry wasn't - he focused much more on pastoral care than rules and regulations and doctrine.

Pope Francis spoke up for the poor and marginalised | AFP via Getty Images

“My hope is that it's not an appointment of someone who will take it back the way. I also hope it's not somebody that's a compromise character - I don't think compromises ever quite work."

There is no Scottish voice in the conclave - Scotland has not had a cardinal since Keith O'Brien, who resigned as Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh in 2013 after being accused of improper sexual conduct towards priests. He had been in the conclave which chose Benedict as Pope in 2005 following the death of John Paul II, but did not take part in the one which chose Pope Francis.

Ms Murray believes many Scottish Catholics would like to see a continuation of Francis's style of papcy.

"In Scotland there was a huge regard for him. I've never heard anyone say anything bad about Francis and I believe maybe what people saw was hope in human nature. In a time of such brutality and oppression, here was someone who was saying 'No, there's another way' and I think that was respected by people in Scotland.

"Francis showed an alternative way of leading - that you don't have to be brutal, you don't have to be a big strong man - there's another way of doing it, that you're a servant leader and you take care of those who need most.”

Most of the cardinals taking part in the conclave were appointed by Francis, but that is no guarantee they want a successor in his mould. It has been described as the most unpredictable coclave in modern times.

Pietro Parolin, 70, who was “deputy pope” to Francis is the bookies’ favourite, seen as a compromise candidate between progressives and conservatives.

Luis "Chito" Tagle from the Phillippines, who would be the first Asian pope in modern times, is also seen as a leading contender and is much more like Francis.

Matteo Zuppi, the Archbishop of Bologna and Pope Francis's peace envoy for Ukraine, is also on the progressive wing.

And Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who has been Patriarch of Jerusalem and offered himself in exchange for the children being held as hostages by Hamas in Gaza, is another candidate expected to maintain at least some of Francis’s priorities.

On the traditionalist side are Hungary's Péter Erdo and Robert Sarah, a cardinal from Guinea, both of whom criticised Francis's papacy.

A two-thirds majority is needed to elect the new Pope.