Plans to turn former North Berwick bank hall into home rejected for a fourth time

A fourth attempt to turn a former bank hall in North Berwick into a house has been rejected after claims an attempt to sell it failed because it was marketed at nearly double its value.

The former Royal Bank of Scotland branch, on the town’s Westgate, was bought for more than double the £225,000 asking price when it went on the market in 2018.

But repeated attempts to gain planning permission to convert it into a home met local opposition and were rejected by East Lothian Council planners who insisted it should be retained as a commercial unit in the coastal town’s busy centre.

Owners of the former North Berwick bank hall in Westgate have failed in bid to turn it into a house for a fourth time | Marie Sharp

Two years ago owners Nigel and Patricia Sharp were granted planning permission to turn it into a two-storey cafe and two separate office units, however they claimed the plans fell through because it did not attract interest and once again asked for the go ahead to turn it into a home.

A report by planning officers said that they had said in their support statement the result of a “significant marketing campaign” had concluded “there is no interest in acquiring the property and operating a class 3 café from it”.

They went on to argue the new change of use of land to a house was “the most viable option for its continued use, and for protecting the character and appearance of the conservation area”.

However the report said the council had asked the district valuer for their view after noting the property had been marketed at an asking price of £595,000.

Council policy for change of use for commercial units calls for evidence there is not interest in it when marketed at a ‘reasonable price’. The report said the district valuer had described the £595,000 price tag as “excessive” adding “it did not reflect the current planning position of the premises nor did it account for conversion costs should a change of use be granted.”

And the valuer went on to say if planning permission was granted for it to be a home in the future the market value would be around £415,000.

Planners received 15 objections to the application which was also opposed by North Berwick Community Council.

Rejecting it, planners said it “would result in the loss of a ground floor Class 1A commercial premises within North Berwick Town Centre where there is no evidence that the premises is no longer viable as a town or local centre use”.