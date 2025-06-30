A former seaside hotel and pub on North Berwick High Street is set to be brought back into use with an £850,000 investment after lying closed for seven years.

The County Hotel will be renamed The Law by owner Star Pubs and the Discovery Group when it reopens as a dog-friendly bar and restaurant with 11 bedrooms and, its owners say, one of the largest gardens in the town.

A meeting of East Lothian Licensing Board last week approved changes to the premises licence to allow an outdoor garden area to be used as well as extending its hours of operation.

Neighbours who had raised concerns about the impact of the noise from outdoor use as well as smoking outside the building, were given some reassurances during the meeting with conditions added to help control any issues.

One objector told the meeting that having listened to the plans for the pub and hotel first hand he took some comfort that it would be well operated adding that while he had enjoyed living next door to the former hotel when it was in operation he had not enjoyed “living next door to a rapidly deteriorating eyesore”.

The board heard the £850,000 investment in the hotel and pub would see it transformed into a top-quality family and dog-friendly venue with two separate bars, a restaurant with a bar, function space, 11 en suite letting rooms and one of the largest gardens in town.

It will even have its own dog-friendly menu and it was revealed the animal friendly operators had even changed construction plans for the refurbishment after the discovery of a birds nest to ensure it was not disturbed until its occupants have moved on.

Believed to have started out as a post house in 1815, The County Hotel will be renamed The Law – after the well-known North Berwick hill – to mark its new direction.

It is expected to reopen in September with up to 25 jobs being created.

And it will be overseen by team who already operate The Ship Inn in the town.

The large garden at the back will have seating for up to 100 people and has been given special dispensation to have live music outside during Fringe By The Sea by licensing chiefs.

Discovery Group director Steven Winton, who will oversee The Law along with director Jamie MacKinnon said: “We’re thrilled to have found another venue in North Berwick, especially one that is so prominent.

“People have been concerned about The County Hotel’s future and there’s lots of excitement about the plans for it. The town has a real sense of community and residents are very supportive.

“We want to bring out all The County Hotel’s potential and add to the diverse range of independently run hospitality businesses and shops that help make North Berwick such a special place”