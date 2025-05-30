Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city. Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

Williamina Irvine (Longniddry) Passed away peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on April 26, 2025, aged 87 years. Much loved sister to Elizabeth and friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 1pm, for those wishing to attend. Family flowers only, please.

Catherine (Rena) Robertson (Edinburgh) Rena, sadly passed away, on May 13, 2025, aged 89, at the Western General Hospital. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, June 4, at 12.30pm, to which all are warmly welcome. No flowers please.

Kathie Dixon (Danderhall) Kathie, passed away peacefully, at the Midlothian Community Hospital, on May 19, 2025, aged 97. A celebration of Kathie's life will take place on Monday, June 9, at Newton Parish Church, at 10am, followed by an interment at Newton Cemetery, to which all are welcome.