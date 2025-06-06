1 . Alison Jean Bryceland

Peacefully and surrounded by her family, on Sunday, May 25, 2025, Alison, aged 75 years. Former teacher at Oaklands School, Tynecastle High School and St Augustine’s RC High School amongst others and resident of Willowbrae for many years. Beloved wife of Philip, cherished mum of Nathan, Evan and Kyle, much loved mother-in-law, granny, sister, auntie and friend to many. She was a regular tennis player, cyclist and singer in various Edinburgh choirs. A funeral service will be held at Greenbank Parish Church, on Thursday, June 12, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made at the service. | Submitted