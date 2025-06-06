Edinburgh Evening News Obituaries: Tributes to lost loved ones sent in by you

Published 6th Jun 2025, 16:50 BST

These are the loved ones who were lost in Edinburgh and the Lothians this past week and registered in the Evening News death notices.

Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city. Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Evening News’ death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

Peacefully and surrounded by her family, on Sunday, May 25, 2025, Alison, aged 75 years. Former teacher at Oaklands School, Tynecastle High School and St Augustine’s RC High School amongst others and resident of Willowbrae for many years. Beloved wife of Philip, cherished mum of Nathan, Evan and Kyle, much loved mother-in-law, granny, sister, auntie and friend to many. She was a regular tennis player, cyclist and singer in various Edinburgh choirs. A funeral service will be held at Greenbank Parish Church, on Thursday, June 12, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made at the service.

1. Alison Jean Bryceland

Peacefully, at Newbyres Village Care Home, on Sunday, May 18, 2025, aged 89 years. Beloved wife to the late Robert (Rab). Much loved mother of Robert, Helen, Diane, Paul and Sharon. Devoted nana and great-nana. A funeral service will be held at St Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church, on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 11.30 am, followed by a committal at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 1 pm, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, however, donations can be made to Alzheimer Scotland. RIP. https://helennoradillstoddart.muchloved.com/

2. Helen (Ella) Stoddart (nee McKenzie)

Suddenly, but peacefully, with his family by his side, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, May 9, 2025. Devoted and loving husband to Elizabeth (nee Cowan). Beloved son to the late John and Patsy. Loving father to son, Michael. Grandad Waldo to his much loved grandson, Cohen. Beloved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the family, also a friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on June 11, 2025, at 11 am. Family flowers only, please. Special thank you to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary Renal Team for their care and support during this time.RIP Charlie.

3. Charles Walls

Sadly, passed away at Tranent Care Home, on May 20, 2025, aged 94, much loved wife, loving mother to David, adored gran to Colin. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, June 9, at 3.30 pm, to which all are warmly invited.

4. Davidina Gibson

