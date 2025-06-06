Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
1. Alison Jean Bryceland
Peacefully and surrounded by her family, on Sunday, May 25, 2025, Alison, aged 75 years. Former teacher at Oaklands School, Tynecastle High School and St Augustine's RC High School amongst others and resident of Willowbrae for many years. Beloved wife of Philip, cherished mum of Nathan, Evan and Kyle, much loved mother-in-law, granny, sister, auntie and friend to many. She was a regular tennis player, cyclist and singer in various Edinburgh choirs. A funeral service will be held at Greenbank Parish Church, on Thursday, June 12, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made at the service.
2. Helen (Ella) Stoddart (nee McKenzie)
Peacefully, at Newbyres Village Care Home, on Sunday, May 18, 2025, aged 89 years. Beloved wife to the late Robert (Rab). Much loved mother of Robert, Helen, Diane, Paul and Sharon. Devoted nana and great-nana. A funeral service will be held at St Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church, on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 11.30 am, followed by a committal at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 1 pm, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, however, donations can be made to Alzheimer Scotland. RIP.
3. Charles Walls
Suddenly, but peacefully, with his family by his side, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, May 9, 2025. Devoted and loving husband to Elizabeth (nee Cowan). Beloved son to the late John and Patsy. Loving father to son, Michael. Grandad Waldo to his much loved grandson, Cohen. Beloved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the family, also a friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on June 11, 2025, at 11 am. Family flowers only, please. Special thank you to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary Renal Team for their care and support during this time.RIP Charlie.
4. Davidina Gibson
Sadly, passed away at Tranent Care Home, on May 20, 2025, aged 94, much loved wife, loving mother to David, adored gran to Colin. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, June 9, at 3.30 pm, to which all are warmly invited.
