All the stars our readers would love to perform in Edinburgh including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and ABBA

Harry Styles recently broke the record for Scotland's biggest-selling stadium show, according to the concert venue Murrayfield
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 06:41 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 06:42 BST

Edinburgh has a thriving music scene with pop icons Beyonce and Harry Styles performing in the town in recent weeks.

We wanted to know who the people of Edinburgh wish would gig in the city and why.They suggested rock groups like Metallica and The Bay City Rollers as well as modern favourites like Taylor Swift and Imagine Dragons.

Click through this article to see who is on their wish list.

These are the 15 bands and singers that our readers want to perform in Edinburgh.

1. Musicians our readers want in Edinburgh

These are the 15 bands and singers that our readers want to perform in Edinburgh. Photo: AFP

Lynn McFadzean said: "Abba- even the virtual ones would do."

2. Abba

Lynn McFadzean said: "Abba- even the virtual ones would do." Photo: OLLE LINDEBORG

Both Jacq Stewart and Theresa Hannah want Aerosmith to come to Edinburgh.

3. Aerosmith

Both Jacq Stewart and Theresa Hannah want Aerosmith to come to Edinburgh. Photo: Larry Busacca

Jeanette Stewart said: "Cliff Richard. Hasn't been here for years. It is always Glasgow!"

4. Cliff Richard

Jeanette Stewart said: "Cliff Richard. Hasn't been here for years. It is always Glasgow!" Photo: Simone Joyner

