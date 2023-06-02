All the stars our readers would love to perform in Edinburgh including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and ABBA
Harry Styles recently broke the record for Scotland's biggest-selling stadium show, according to the concert venue Murrayfield
Edinburgh has a thriving music scene with pop icons Beyonce and Harry Styles performing in the town in recent weeks.
We wanted to know who the people of Edinburgh wish would gig in the city and why.They suggested rock groups like Metallica and The Bay City Rollers as well as modern favourites like Taylor Swift and Imagine Dragons.
Click through this article to see who is on their wish list.
