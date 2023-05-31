News you can trust since 1873
Harry Styles Murrayfield shows break Edinburgh tram record as 100,000 people use services

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour 2023 Edinburgh shows break records for tram services in the city
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 31st May 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:27 BST

Harry Styles fans have smashed tram records in Edinburgh, with 100,000 people using the service while the star performed in the city.

Edinburgh Trams said it recorded its busiest days ever on Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, as the former One Direction singer took to the stage at BT Murrayfield Stadium. More than 100,000 customer journeys took place over the two days, as crowds of feather-boa wearing fans took over the city.

It’s not the only record Mr Styles has broken in Edinburgh in the past week – his sellout show on Saturday night also broke records for the highest selling stadium concert in Scotland’s history, with more than 65,000 attending.

Harry Styles fans have broken tram records in Edinburgh (Photos: Lloyd Wakefield and Annabelle Gauntlett)Harry Styles fans have broken tram records in Edinburgh (Photos: Lloyd Wakefield and Annabelle Gauntlett)
Harry Styles fans have broken tram records in Edinburgh (Photos: Lloyd Wakefield and Annabelle Gauntlett)
Edinburgh Trams managing director Lea Harrison said: “The records began to tumble on Friday when 50,000 trips were made on the system, nearly three times the daily average. If that wasn’t impressive enough, we were just as busy on the Saturday! This new daily patronage record couldn’t have been set at a better time, illustrating the popularity of the city’s trams with both residents and visitors as the clock ticks down to next week’s opening of the new line to Newhaven.”

It comes as the officially opening date for the trams to Newhaven extention – connecting the city’s tram service along Leith Walk to Newhaven – has been officially announced for Wednesday, June 7. However, the council has said outstanding public realm works will continue on some sections of the route.

Edinburgh Trams released this image of a tram wearing a feather boa and cowboy hat - the chosen uniform of Harry Styles fansEdinburgh Trams released this image of a tram wearing a feather boa and cowboy hat - the chosen uniform of Harry Styles fans
Edinburgh Trams released this image of a tram wearing a feather boa and cowboy hat - the chosen uniform of Harry Styles fans
