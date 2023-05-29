Harry Styles’ show in Edinburgh has broken records and is now the highest selling stadium concert ever to take place in Scotland.

Sixty five thousand feather-boa wearing fans flooded Murrayfield for the former One Direction star’s sell out concert on Saturday night, May 27, according to organisers DF Concerts & Events and BT Murrayfield. While tens of thousands also attended his show on Friday, May 26.

BT Murrayfield said: “Saturday night's Harry Styles concert is the highest-selling stadium concert in Scotland ever with an attendance of over 65,000. Thanks to every single one of you for a fantastic evening.”

Harry Styles performing at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Friday, May 29, 2023. (Photo by Lloyd Wakefield)

Harry Styles thrilled his audience on both nights with performances of classics like Adore You, Sign of the Times, and Watermelon Sugar – to new hits like As It Was and Matilda from his latest album Harry’s House. But it was his rendition of One Direction song That’s What Makes You Beautiful that sent the crowds into a conga frenzy.

At both shows Styles interacted with the audience, taking part in a baby’s gender reveal, and leading crowds in uniquely Scottish chants such as ‘no Scotland no party’ and ‘here we, here we, here we f***ing go!’.

The city centre was flooded with thousands of Styles fans at the weekend, who left only colourful feathers and glitter in their wake. The pop star is on his final leg of Love on Tour, finishing up in July at the RCF arena in Italy. He was supported in Edinburgh by Isle of Wight indie rock band Wet Leg, known for hits like Wet Dream and Chaise Longue.