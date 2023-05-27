News you can trust since 1873
Harry Styles Edinburgh: Watch Harry Styles hit amazing golf shot before taking to stage at Murrayfield Stadium

Tiger Woods, eat your heart out – Harry’s a dab hand with a golf club as well as a microphone
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 27th May 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 12:26 BST

He’s a talented boy, Harry Styles. Not only is the chart-topping star pretty decent at the old pop lark – he also plays a mean game of golf.

Before taking to the stage at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Friday night, the 29-year-old former One Direction singer enjoyed a game of the home at the Old Course In St Andrews.

And Harry looks like a pretty good golfer, as you will see by his great tee shot.

    The As It Was hitmaker will return to the home of Scottish rugby on Saturday night, having gone down an absolute storm last night.

    At the first of two shows as part of his Love On Tour series, Harry delighted his fans in the Capital with scintillating performance.

    As Evening News reporter Annabelle Gauntlett wrote in her review of the gig, ‘from flashing lights, lasers, steam machines, and video projections, to all manner of eye-popping crowd engagement; the show was nothing short of a masterpiece’.

    She added: ‘After performing some much-loved classics, such as Adore You and Watermelon Sugar, the stadium was thriving with deliriously-happy fans. Thousands of ‘Harry enthusiasts’ were merrily bouncing about in the bright pink hats they’d bought outside the stadium.

    Before taking to the stage at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Friday night, Harry Styles enjoyed a game of the home at the Old Course In St Andrews.

    ‘This modern day Elvis Presley took the show on by a storm as he engaged throughout the performance with members of the audience, he even did a gender reveal and sang happy birthday to a 75-year-old lady from California’.

