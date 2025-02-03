Anas Sarwar set to pay the price for UK Government's unpopular policies

Labour's support in Scotland has "imploded" and left the SNP likely to win a fifth term of office at next year's Holyrood elections, according to a weekend opinion poll.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey, carried out for The Herald by Find Out Now, had the SNP at 31 per cent in the constituency vote and 25 per cent in the list vote, while Labour's figures were 19 per cent and 15 per cent.

A projection by polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice suggested the poll findngs would translate into the SNP winning 51 seats; Labour 16; Conservatives, Lib Dems and Greens 15 each; Reform nine; and Alba eight, meaning a potential SNP-Green coalition would have a majority.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The poll comes just six months after Labour's general election success in Scotland - winning 37 seats to the SNP's nine - led pundits to predict Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar would oust John Swinney from Bute House.

The most obvious explanation for the sharp reversal of fortunes is the unpopular decisions made by the new UK Labour government, in particular means-testing winter fuel payments, failing to scrap the two-child benefit cap and refusing to compensate Waspi women.

Professsor Curtice said: *It just goes to show how the worst thing that ever happened to Anas Sarwar was Keir Starmer becoming prime minister."

The UK government believes these difficult decisions were necessary to get the growth it says will improve everyone's lives - and it hopes that will become apparent before the next Westminster elections in 2028 or 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that's no help to Scottish Labour who were hoping to win power at Holyrood in 2026.

Governments are often accused of short termism - deciding policy on the basis of immediate electoral advantage rather than what is best for the country in the longer run. It could be argued Rachel Reeves is taking the better approach.

But really the problem is many believe the decisions were the wrong ones and/or were badly handled.

Anas Sarwar has tried to distance himself from the UK Government on all three issues, but if the poll is to be believed that seems to make no difference. Now Mr Sarwar and his colleagues now look set to pay the price for mistakes not of their making.