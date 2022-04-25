Restaurants were hit hard during the Covid pandemic and now many people may cut back spending as the cost of living increases (Picture: Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

But I don’t have any objection to dogs in restaurants, so I think city eatery Maki & Ramen has come up with a great idea with its plan for a special menu for dogs.

I am sure Woof Treats will go down a storm with Edinburgh’s canine population. The beef spaghetti sounds particularly appetising, though most dogs I know will eat anything.

Our city’s restaurants are in for a difficult year. Just as they thought their troubles were over – as the worst of the pandemic recedes – they face an unprecedented rise in their energy bills, as do their suppliers.

The Food and Drink Federation (Scotland) expects fuel and energy costs for manufacturers to rise by an average 84 per cent this year. Some of this increase is bound to be passed on to customers, including restaurants, who in turn could be forced to put up their prices. And so the inflationary spiral continues.

There is nothing better than enjoying a convivial meal out with friends, even family, and Edinburgh boasts some amazing restaurants. I am particularly looking forward to trying out the new African place that opens next month in Hanover Street.

Chef Tunde Abifarin promises cuisine “rooted in Sub-Saharan Africa” with inspiration from Brazil and the Caribbean. I have developed a taste for African food since I started spending a lot of time in Malawi, though I do draw the line at eating fish eyes which are regarded as a delicacy in downtown Lilongwe.

But with most people under increasing financial pressure, there is a very real danger that the first thing we economise on is eating out, which could prove as disastrous for Edinburgh’s hospitality trade as Covid.

I am not suggesting that the government offers us vouchers for eating out in 2022 – though an increase in support for our electricity and gas bills would be very welcome. But if you can, I urge you to eat out to help out Edinburgh’s hospitality sector.