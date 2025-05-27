Angus Robertson: Soccer success– it’s Scots wot won it!

Scottish footballing success has been on show in recent days both at home and abroad.

In Italy, the new Serie A Champions Napoli were able to lift the title because of the top performances of two Scots: Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmore. It couldn’t have been more spectacular with McTominay giving Napoli the lead in their championship winning match with a converted bicycle kick.

In England, the men’s Premier League champions Liverpool included Scotland captain Andy Robertson, meanwhile the women’s champions Arsenal were captained by fellow Scot Kim Little.

Further afield the newly crowned Austrian Bundesliga champions Sturm Graz included the Scot Max Johnston.

In Scotland, followers of Aberdeen FC are still ecstatic with their team’s Scottish Cup victory against Celtic. Their first Scottish Cup victory in 35 years brought tens of thousands of fans out onto the packed streets of Aberdeen to see the team parade through the granite city in an open top bus.

The victory was a crowning glory for captain Graeme Shinnie and his team mates from Scotland and abroad, especially Bulgarian keeper Dimitar Mitov, whose penalty saves helped secure the silverware.

Other Aberdeen squad members come from Denmark, England, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Montenegro, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Palestine, Senegal, Slovenia and the USA as well as having an inspirational Swedish manager Jimmy Thelin.

Congratulations to all of those who have been celebrating Scottish sporting success, whether at home or abroad, as well as all of those from other countries who play such a positive part in our national game across all clubs.