The new Canada Goose store on Multrees Walk in Edinburgh, where our columnist Hayley Matthews is looking forward to seeing the brand's new fur free and climate friendly garments. PIC: Canada Goose.

I have to admit, I thought it would never happen, despite lots of pressure. I'm not entirely sure if the decision has been jeered on by all the recent cruelty free changes in fashion and the climate chat but one things for sure, the voices of those highly against the use of fur have finally sunk in. I'm very very pleased. I'm sure all animal activists up and down the country will be encouraged to see that those who have been campaigning for outerwear brand Canada Goose to stop using fur for many years have not been ignored. Hallelujah!

They really will no longer be using fur and have finally started their fur-free journey. For me, it's something to celebrate, especially when many brands are seeing the cruelty-free way. At this rate, fur will be a dirty word in the fashion world. It's also no surprise that the Humane Society described it as a “momentous step in the demise of cruel fur fashion".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just days ago, President & CEO of Canada Goose, Dani Reiss, said the company had ditched fur as part of its comment to sustainability as well as feeling it is the right time to go fur free, so maybe the climate conversion goes hand in hand with cruelty free issues and the result is something much more positive.

It would make sense when you look at the impact of clothes manufacture on the environment. For instance, the volumes of water it takes to to produce the average t-shirt is astounding. The water footprint of one pound of cotton is 1,320 gallons, equalling over 650 gallons of water for one new cotton t-shirt. It is no wonder that fashions brands feel they have to act.

It is as clear as day that the fashion world is fast falling out of love with fur as many companies pledge to go fur free. In fact, even British Vogue has called for an end to fur, dubbing it a “retrograde product mired in unjustifiable ethical issues”.

As pelts are out, responsible labeling outlining use of recycled and sustainable materials are in, as consumer and fashion lovers shop with a growing conscience.

I recently found that Canada Goose also released their “most sustainable parka to date” earlier this year, that uses 65% less water in production compared to its current designs, and 30% less carbon. So the company I once felt very sad towards, seem to be moving in the direction I much prefer and they are pulling me with them. Less impact on the climate, less cruelty to the animal kingdom (I've also looked at their responsibilities on feathers and down) and no fur. With them recently opening their first ever Scottish store at Multrees Walk in the last few days, I now hope Scottish shoppers will soon steer towards the fur free and climate aware parkas as a more cruelty free option instead of buying the old iconic coyote hooded parka. I'll be popping in to Multrees Walk just to make sure the fur is on the out.

I never thought I'd be writing these words but well done Canada Goose. My only complaint - I wish you'd done it sooner.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.