Postal worker Patrona Tunilla holds a sample Scotland's Census letter during its launch at the University of Glasgow (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA)

The census benefits people in Scotland as it provides the government and other service providers with the information they need to make decisions about how public money is spent on essential services like schools, roads and healthcare in communities across the country.

Letters are now arriving with households across Scotland, providing instructions on how to take part online via www.census.gov.scot.

Census Day is Sunday, March 20, but people will be able to complete their census online as soon as they receive their letter. However the answers must reflect their household on March 20 to ensure that the census provides a snapshot of the nation on this day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The letter will also include information on how to order a paper questionnaire, which can be done online or over the phone, for those who prefer to complete the census this way.

The census provides detailed information about Scotland's population and covers a wide variety of topics, including type of accommodation, household relationships, age, sex and health, employment, education and qualifications, ethnic group and a voluntary question on religion.

Approximately 2.6 million households and communal establishments, for example hospitals, care homes and prisons, covering Scotland’s c 5.5 million population will participate in the census.

Now that Scotland’s Census has been officially launched, make sure you take part and fill in your census return.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.