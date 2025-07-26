Does Edinburgh’s Royal Mile need 72 gift shops? - Kevin Buckle

With the resurgence of Princes Street taking far longer than was expected, given how well Edinburgh has bounced back after the pandemic, it is sometimes now forgotten just how disappointed visitors are with The Royal Mile and say that if anything it is actually getting worse.

Of course it shouldn’t be forgotten that there are still plenty of people who live on or close by and for them too there is a lack of the local shops that is expected in any area.

This week Andrew Picken, a data journalist at BBC Scotland, wrote a piece to remind us all and it makes scary reading.

Under the headline does Edinburgh’s Royal Mile need 72 gift shops? he certainly makes a good case for the worries that locals have about over-tourism.

Edinburgh Council actually had a Royal Mile Action Plan to deal with the problems currently faced by visitors and locals from 2013-18 and they had the ability to actually get things done as they own a lot of properties on the Mile, so could, therefore, make sure there were still shops for the locals to use and that businesses with a different offering to what is already there could be encouraged.

However, nothing changed and when I spoke to the council department responsible for letting out their shops I was told is was still always their policy to go with the highest bidder, even if there was another offer not far behind that was a more unique offering.

Of the 162 premises on the Royal Mile there are only 24 that are not a gift shop, pub/off licence or cafe/restaurant and eight of them are jewellers.

I regularly get people in the shop who have walked along Princes Street and the Royal Mile asking where the interesting shopping streets are and while I always suggest Victoria Street and the Grassmarket and the New Town I’m not confident they are substantially better.

The other shopping possibility of course is the St James Quarter, but the feedback I nearly always get there is that it is just shops that can be found elsewhere.

Interestingly the owners Nuveen Real Estate are currently trying to sell a 25 per cent interest in the centre and 100 per cent interest in the W Edinburgh hotel based at the centre.

There is, of course, a place for gift shops in the city centre, but it is hard to justify the number that exist. While you can’t expect the owners of city centre properties to not try to maximise their income and to take the best offer even if that is another gift shop, Edinburgh Council could certainly make a difference if they chose to.

I am, of course, a great believer in Waverley Market as it is the right size to accommodate a good selection of interesting businesses and its location is second to none, so it will be interesting to see in the coming months, given there will be a fair number of changes, whether at the end of it all it can reach its full potential.

Interestingly Born In Scotland opposite Avalanche is just the gift shop visitors are looking for, with a mix of popular culture and local artists rather than the relentless tartan tat.