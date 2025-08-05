Education policy is working - Angus Robertson

Edinburgh has been named one of Europe’s top ten student cities in the latest QS Best Student Cities rankings.

The global index considers affordability, student mix, and employer activity among other indicators. Edinburgh’s high placement reflects its strong academic institutions, student experience and international appeal.

Scotland’s capital is home to a wide range of universities and colleges offering world-class education across disciplines. Students benefit from the city’s cultural life, public transport, and access to green space, making it one of the most desirable places in Europe to study.

For Scottish students, one of the key differences remains the cost of tuition. In Scotland, university education is free for eligible students studying for their first degree. In contrast, students in England currently pay up to £9,250 per year, with the UK Labour Government recently confirming that fees will rise by 2.5 per cent to £9,520 in autumn 2025. Graduates in England can now expect to repay student loans over 40 years and face higher total repayments over their lifetime under changes introduced in 2023.

The contrast in policy highlights the Scottish Government’s long-standing commitment to widening access to education. Evidence shows that Scotland has a higher rate of school leavers from deprived areas entering university than England. Keeping education free has been a major factor.

Edinburgh’s continued success in international rankings reinforces its status as a leading destination for study and research. It remains a place where talent is welcomed and supported, regardless of background.