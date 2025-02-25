Europe must show solidarity in continued support for Ukraine

From left: EC President Ursula von der Leyen, Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen, Iceland’s PM Kristrun Frostadottir and Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez at a press conference after the Support Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Monday (Gleb Garanich/Pool Photo via AP)

Nations from around the world have been rallying to the support of Ukraine as the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion was marked in Kyiv.

World leaders attended commemorations in the Ukrainian capital and new commitments were announced to support the country in its resistance against Russian aggression. Scotland’s National War Memorial in Edinburgh Castle was the scene of a wreath laying by First Minister John Swinney and other dignitaries to remember the victims of the conflict.

In an anniversary message to the Ukrainian people, their democratically elected president Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was proud of their “absolute heroism” in fighting and living in the war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion three years ago.

“Three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians. I am proud of Ukraine,” President Zelensky said in a post with a video showing the life of ordinary Ukrainians on the frontlines and in daily activities during the war, “Thank you to everyone who protects and helps it.”

Meanwhile, new international commitments of defence support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia have been announced. The European Union announced its 16th package of sanctions to further ramp up pressure on the aggressor by systematically targeting important sectors of the Russian economy such as energy, trade, transport, infrastructure and financial services. It also adds further measures aimed at tackling circumvention, to curb the risk of sanctions being bypassed.

The UK Government has also announced the largest sanctions package against Russia since 2022 with 107 new sanctions announced which target Russian military supply chains, revenues fuelling Putin’s illegal war and Kleptocrats driving profits for the Kremlin.

With estimates now showing that Russia has lost 165,000 troops in Ukraine, countries including Sweden and Spain have announced new military supply packages for the Ukrainian armed forces. On the diplomatic front, both French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer are in Washington to meet President Donald Trump and press the case for a just solution to the conflict.

Perhaps never since the Second World War has European solidarity been more important. It is clear we and our continental neighbours must come together to continue to offer support for Ukraine in their efforts to fend off brutal Russian aggression.

With our European allies, we must spend more on defence and offer humanitarian and practical assistance to Ukraine. Incoming German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has signalled that Europe needs to become more independent when it comes to defence and security, just as US President Trump has signalled a different approach to transatlantic relations.

We in Scotland are as committed to supporting Ukraine as we have been since the start of the war. The Scottish Government has made all efforts to help people from Ukraine to come to Scotland. These include visa schemes, healthcare, trauma support, housing, employment and education for displaced people who choose to come to Scotland.

The Super Sponsor scheme saw households across Scotland offer Ukrainian refugees sanctuary in our homes. The Scottish people have also given generously to support the humanitarian response to the war including the Disaster Emergency Committee appeal. Ukraine and its people have bravely stood up against Russian aggression. They deserve every support to help secure a just peace.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary