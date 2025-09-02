Guillermo is Capital’s biggest fan

Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro with Angus Robertson

It is probably the most surreal experience I’ve had as Scotland’s Culture Secretary; showing top movie director Guillermo del Toro around in Edinburgh while he was directing Frankenstein.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel has a world-class cast including Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Christoph Waltz, and has just been premiered to much critical acclaim at the Venice Film Festival. Oscar winner Del Toro refused to make Frankenstein with too many visual effects and green screens, saying: “I want real sets,” which is why he chose the Scottish capital as a key location for the movie.

During a set visit outside St Giles’ Cathedral I was lucky enough to be introduced to Guillermo del Toro, who said how much he loved the gothic backdrops that Edinburgh offers. I asked him if he had yet had the opportunity to see the beautiful and atmospheric Thistle Chapel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chapel inside the High Kirk of St Giles’ is the spiritual home of the ancient Scottish Order of the Thistle with ornate carved seating, stalls and heraldic crests for the sovereign and other members of the Order. It is one of the best kept secrets on the Royal Mile, and was a firm favourite when I worked as an Edinburgh tour guide during student days.

Guillermo del Toro was delighted with his visit and said he understood why Edinburgh and Scotland is now so popular for film and TV productions. No surprise that with movies like Frankenstein and fans like Guillermo del Toro Scotland’s screen sector is well on its way to becoming a billion pound industry.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary