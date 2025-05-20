Your voice matters and can help shape the future of housing in Edinburgh, says Angus Robertson

Over the past few weeks, nearly 750 residents have already taken part in my Edinburgh Central housing survey – a huge thank you to everyone who has shared their views so far.

This is an incredibly important issue, and the response so far has been both wide-ranging and insightful. I’ve heard from many homeowners who have shared detailed experiences about everything from affordability to the quality of building repairs. But I’m also keen to hear more from tenants – particularly those renting privately, in student accommodation, or living in temporary housing.

Your experiences are vital in building a clearer picture of housing needs in our city. The survey is simple to complete and available online. It covers everything from short-term lets and energy prices to flooding, tourism, noise, internet access, and the quality of public services. It’s a comprehensive opportunity to make your voice heard – whether you’ve lived here all your life or have recently moved to the area.

The insights gathered will not sit on a shelf. I’ll be sharing the findings and using them to inform my work as your MSP. That includes pressing for better housing standards and working with organisations and local partners to ensure the city’s housing system works for everyone.

Please do take a bit of time to take part – your voice matters and can help shape the future of housing in Edinburgh. You can find the survey on my website: www.angusrobertson.scot – don’t forget you can email me about any issues at [email protected]

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary