Heroic Five Sisters Zoo and animal rescue venue deserve our support - Steve Cardownie

As part of the “Edinburgh Attractions” series, yesterday’s Evening News devoted a whole page to the Five Sisters Zoo at West Cader.

Evening News reporter, Diane King, wrote in the first paragraph, that the zoo “is celebrating a true baby boom this summer, with the arrival of several adorable new residents that are capturing the hearts of both visitors and staff.”

Diane goes on to say that “Five Sisters Zoo was founded by Brian and Shirley Curran as a small petting farm. Officially established as a zoo in 2005, it is now home to over 130 species, including rescued bears, lions and snow leopards.”

Coincidentally, I was speaking to Brian on Monday who told me that the zoo was embarking on a new initiative in an effort to raise money to help pay for the running costs of the zoo. He said that this year 7 October will be the 20th anniversary of the zoo’s opening and that since then the changes that have taken place have been remarkable.

Brian said that “ the zoo has grown to a top-class facility and is known worldwide for many high profile, large animal rescues of lions, bears, wolves and snow leopards. Animal rescues have always been the zoo’s priority and will continue to be so.

"In order to continue with our rescue work it is important that a sustainable income is generated. Unfortunately income from ticket sales will never be enough to cover the £50,000 a week required to break even, so income from other sources is necessary.”

The zoo has introduced a number of schemes to boost income such as, animal sponsorships or adoptions, be a keeper for a day experience and individual experiences with animals including cheetahs, bears, lions and penguins.

A great deal of expensive work has recently been undertaken at the zoo with a new education facility scheduled to open in September. Many of the old enclosures have been improved and some have been completely replaced to conform with ever changing legislation and this has proven to be a costly exercise.

So Brian and his team have decided to “offer out some of our many skilled trades people for private work for mostly garden and ground works although they do consider other types of requests.”

He went on to tell me that “at the moment we are offering plants, supplied and planted, as well as the garden being designed if required. All sizes of gardens from small to very large are considered and all quotes are free with no obligations. All income from this work will go directly to our zoo funding.”

On another visit Brian told me the zoo it is more of an animal rescue centre than a traditional zoo and that they had an international reputation for successfully rehabilitating the animals that have been rescued. This means that they are in regular contact with animal rescue organisations throughout Europe and the rest of the world.

The hard work and dedication of the zoo staff cannot be understated and I hope that this new fund raising initiative proves to be successful.

Brian can be contacted at [email protected] or call on 07584324920.