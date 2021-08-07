If you're on the CBD bandwagon, you'll know what I'm talking about - Hayley Matthews

I love healing with natural remedies and as I've always been honest about my experience with anxiety and depression, I thought I'd also be honest about using CBD.

I'm a massive hippy who would rather use natural remedies over pharmaceutical drugs, and if I can add to my list of demands, find companies who are local. So when a friend told me about a Scottish CBD company called Nutrivive, who also do skincare, I was sold. I've discussed with a few friends how CBD creams can often smell a bit funky however, the Nutrivive (born in Paisley) smells lovely and fresh as it has Blackberry and Ylang Ylang, smells that instantly take me back to my mum making up potions when we were younger.

I've noticed my CBD face cream going down quicker than anticipated and Mr Hayley (who's been looking all glowy) confessed to using my "Relieve + Renew" cream, I hid my CBD drops too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I'm taking 500mg which is the lowest dose to start (two to three drops, morning and night) and look forward to enjoying the eradication of a racing mind and nervous energy. I think we've all got enough nervous energy in our household to run a nuclear power station. I don't know why I ever stop adding in CBD because every time I do, I just feel the jitters coming back and look for a supplement to add back in again. If you're on the CBD bandwagon you'll know what I'm talking about. If you're new to adding CBD, speak to your doctor first.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.