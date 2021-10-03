James Bond film No Time To Die is cracking (and it turns out I'm dressed to kill just like Daniel Craig) – Fiona Duff
It’s not often that I ahead of the game sartorially – I’m generally a jeans and jumper kind of gal.
However, in January I decided to splash out on a swanky jacket to wear to all the parties I thought might happen sometime. However, I have only managed to wear it a couple of times but received resounding compliments on my choice of attire.
Then, I opened the papers last Wednesday and there was Daniel Craig sporting something very similar: a deep pink velvet jacket. I now know that they will be everywhere. I bet you can buy one on Asos for a fraction of what I, and Mr Craig, paid for ours. If I ever find his stylist they’ll get a flea in their ear, that’s for sure.
This leads me to the latest in the James Bond series, which I saw at the delightful Dominion cinema last Thursday. I haven’t been too sure about these films since Daniel became 007. I do like to think that this derring-do character should be more than half an inch taller than yours truly.
How on Earth do they find all the other actors to make him look tall? I know that Judi Dench worked well as she is about the size of a jar of marmalade but anyone over 5ft 6in wouldn’t have a chance of a role.
In my view the film is a tad long (I suggest not having any liquids pass your lips for about two hours before it starts). However, it’s a cracking good romp with all the bells and whistles you’d expect. And there’s not a pink jacket to be seen.