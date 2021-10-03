Daniel Craig, see with No Time to Die co-stars Lashana Lynch and Léa Seydoux, appears to have a similar fashion sense to Fiona Duff (Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)

However, in January I decided to splash out on a swanky jacket to wear to all the parties I thought might happen sometime. However, I have only managed to wear it a couple of times but received resounding compliments on my choice of attire.

Then, I opened the papers last Wednesday and there was Daniel Craig sporting something very similar: a deep pink velvet jacket. I now know that they will be everywhere. I bet you can buy one on Asos for a fraction of what I, and Mr Craig, paid for ours. If I ever find his stylist they’ll get a flea in their ear, that’s for sure.

This leads me to the latest in the James Bond series, which I saw at the delightful Dominion cinema last Thursday. I haven’t been too sure about these films since Daniel became 007. I do like to think that this derring-do character should be more than half an inch taller than yours truly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How on Earth do they find all the other actors to make him look tall? I know that Judi Dench worked well as she is about the size of a jar of marmalade but anyone over 5ft 6in wouldn’t have a chance of a role.

In my view the film is a tad long (I suggest not having any liquids pass your lips for about two hours before it starts). However, it’s a cracking good romp with all the bells and whistles you’d expect. And there’s not a pink jacket to be seen.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.