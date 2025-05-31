Keeping up with the art and science of music marketing - Kevin Buckle

Jacob Alon

​​We are getting an increasing number of visitors looking for local artist recommendations, so much so that we have just created three racks of vinyl opposite our counter for people to look through all the Scottish artists we stock.

Often we are just given the names of other bands the person likes and asked if there is a Scottish equivalent. Up until now we have just given a few suggestions and left customers to look through the racks but it has certainly made things easier having all the vinyl in one place.

There is a Scottish section for each letter of the alphabet in our CD racks and customers do spend time going through the racks, asking us about the various bands highlighted under each letter. Given the success with the vinyl we may move them all together as well.

Unfortunately we don’t really get many new local bands bringing in their albums these days, so we mainly sell albums by older artists.

Some of the more active local bands will look towards trying to get a high Scottish chart placing on week of release for their album, as this can be achieved often by not even reaching three figures in sales and look for a shop to help with that which is something others specialise in.

As a shop we have often sold hundreds of albums by a local artists over time but it appears these days bands prefer to sell a relatively small number quickly in the first week and then see their album disappear.

This mentality now appears to be the case. whether it is a small band on a small label or an artist who has signed to a major label with distribution through a huge record company like Universal Music.

We actually still get bands from all over the world who will bring in their album if they are in Edinburgh or a band member is on holiday here, just so they can say we have it on sale in the shop.

However, at best a local band will often sell all they can to fans directly and then expect the shops to try and sell more copies which of course is a tough ask. As I have said this is indeed something we can do but there is little incentive if a band does not bring an album in until their sales have dried up online and at gigs.

Our policy has always been that so long as we have an album on the release date and can sell it at the same price, then if fans want to buy directly that is fine but they should at least have the option of going into a shop.

We have also always believed in getting as many shops as possible to stock an album and have never gone down the route of asking for any sort of exclusivity.

The most recent example of all this is the Jacob Alon album In Limerence which came out yesterday through Universal Music.

We have had no contact at all from the record company asking us to support the album, though we did receive out of the blue a batch of posters.

We will do our best, but I suspect fans will have pre-ordered the album already.