Modern music marketing is a very strange business - Kevin Buckle

Oasis, Oasis Gold: The Complete Studio Album Collection available on vinyl and CD

At five past seven on Tuesday morning I got an email offering me Oasis, The Complete Studio Album Collection available on vinyl and CD.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement read “Released to celebrate the start of the epic Oasis Live ‘25 tour - Limited-Edition Oasis: Complete Studio Album Collection. Includes Definitely Maybe, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, Be Here Now, Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants, Heathen Chemistry, Don’t Believe The Truth, Dig Out Your Soul, and the iconic B-sides album The Masterplan.”

There was a warning, though, that stock was very limited and no shop could order more than three units across the formats. Supply would also be on a first come first served basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It won’t be a surprise that I’m not checking my emails at that hour of the morning but I did check my emails later to see if there was anything that might affect the rest of my day.

The vinyl in particular was expensive and clearly would only be bought by collectors rather than somebody just discovering Oasis and wanting to buy everything in one go.

By eight minutes past eight I had replied, requesting two vinyl box sets and one CD box set but immediately got a reply saying the vinyl was sold out.

Now it was obvious there would be plenty of this stock somewhere, as there is no way such a small amount of vinyl would be pressed up and sure enough it transpired that not only do Amazon have the very same vinyl box set on sale but they in fact have an exclusive gold vinyl version with both versions still being available to order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMV did have the black vinyl version listed but when I checked that morning it was already showing as sold out.

To be honest it is not the end of the world but this sort of thing is happening on a weekly basis with releases I care far more about.

When there was a shortage of vinyl pressing plants there were times when stock was limited but now there is no reason for there not being enough stock for the artists, labels and shops.

At the same time stock is being allocated not based on previous support for the artist or on the size of the shop, but simply on the basis that each retailer can have a handful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally the plan behind these releases was to get people into high street shops but now they are also given to small indie online sellers, while even many shops sell what little they have online, long before the record is released.

At Avalanche, where we only sell very limited releases in the shop the chances are the person waiting at our door on the morning of a release is a flipper who will immediately put what they bought online.

The best system we have is when regular customers ask about a limited release we take their name and keep a copy for them, at least ensuring the stock we have goes to a genuine customer.

Even now I have no idea what the thinking is behind all this as the numbers are normally too low to register on any charts and all it generates is disgruntled shops and disappointed fans.