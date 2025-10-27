Poverty looks very different in some other countries - Susan Dalgety

Edinburgh University students have had supply of period products reduced at the George Square main library

There is no such thing as 'period poverty'. There is poverty and women have periods - usually once a month from 12 years old to menopause around 50.

But the phrase 'period poverty' has always rankled with me, as it dilutes the grinding reality of being poor to not being able to afford a box of tampons or pads once a month.

The phrase also depicts a universal human need as a fashionable cause which women's glossy magazines are happy to promote. Yet I doubt if Vogue would be so keen to highlight food banks or the struggle to find a flat to rent for less than a grand a month. Only 'period' poverty is on trend.

That said, I think the 2021 law that forces councils and education providers to make menstrual products available free of charge, as and when required is, on balance, a good thing.

Free tampons in schools must be a godsend to a single mother on a low income with two daughters at secondary school, as their bill for menstrual products could hit £30 a month.

And I have no problem with universities and colleges providing free pads to students, but I have absolutely no patience with those people who are criticising Edinburgh University for reducing the number of its venues where free products are available.

In a cost-cutting exercise required by the university's urgent financial crisis - it needs to cut its budget by £140 million - every penny counts, so free tampons will no longer be available in every toilet on its Main Library on George Square.

The move has been met with outrage from some students and staff. Sophia Woodman, president of the Edinburgh University and College Union branch committee, described the move as "penny-pinching" which will hit the poorest staff and students the hardest.

Let's be clear here. Free menstrual products will still be available for students and staff alike, but instead of there being baskets of tampons available on six of the library's eight floors, they will only be available on three.

I am currently in Malawi where girls have to use old rags as menstrual protection and walk up to five miles to school every day. Edinburgh University students and staff should check their privilege.