Putting out the unwelcome mat for Donald Trump in Scotland - Steve Cardownie

Donald Trump is due to visit these shores later this week which, he maintains, means a great deal to him as it is the land of his mother’s birth.

Mary Anne MacLeod was born and raised in Tong on the island of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides before later emigrating to New York at the age of 18, where she sought work as a domestic servant.

In common with tens of thousands of Scots who embarked upon the same journey across the Atlantic in the early part of last century, in search of a better life in the USA and Canada, she left the hardships of her life in the Hebrides behind her.

Leaving Lewis in 1930, she landed in New York and just six years later, she married a rich property developer namely Frederick Trump, the son of German migrants, who was regarded as one of the most eligible men in the city.

She returned to visit Lewis throughout her life and always spoke Gaelic. She died in the year 2000 at the age of 88.

So, given his family background it is easy to see why Donald Trump has an affinity with Scotland, yet his impending visit is set to be marked with protests and demonstrations, with some justification.

And as you would expect, his trip has already been the subject of some controversy. Never one to respect the freedom of the press, he has ejected a Wall Street Journal reporter from his press pool for his visit.

This is in retaliation after the paper published an article alleging that he sent Jeffrey Epstein a 50th birthday letter that included a drawing of a naked woman and concluded with the message “Happy Birthday - and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump has said that he intends to sue Rupert Murdoch’s “ass off” but undeterred, a spokesperson for the journal’s parent company, Dow Jones, said that the company “has full confidence in the rigour and accuracy of our reporting” and “will vigorously defend against any lawsuit.”

So, let battle commence, but, given Trump’s propensity for lying, my money is on the newspaper.

Trump’s last visit here prompted demonstrations in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow and a paraglider flew into the “no fly zone” which operated at Turnberry golf course, which he owns, trailing a banner which read “Trump: well below par.”

This time protestors who have formed the “Stop Trump Coalition” are planning to display a huge rude message on the Aberdeenshire coastline which they are confident he will see as he flies in to visit his Turnberry golf course.

The coalition is also organising a protest this Saturday in Edinburgh outside the US consulate where Palestinian flags in particular will be out in force.

There are some who say that Trump’s visit presents an opportunity for politicians to meet him and press Scotland’s case on tariffs, which is all well and good.

But (among other things) given his support of Israel’s actions in Gaza and his attacks on the free press, my sympathies lie with the protesters.