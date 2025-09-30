Rockfall work reaches milestone

Edinburgh Castle stands on Castle Rock

Efforts in Edinburgh to resolve the rockfall risk on Castle Rock has reached a milestone.

A rock catching fence has been installed and the closed section of West Princes Street Gardens can now be reached on foot from the King Stables Road gates, across the rail bridge, and into the gardens with accessible pedestrian access restored.

This will reinstate a well-used route for residents. It will also protect St Cuthbert’s Graveyard, which had become the sole vehicle access for bringing stage equipment to the Ross Bandstand during major events such as Hogmanay and the Fly Music Festival. Reducing traffic through the graveyard is an important gain for safety and heritage.

The next step is a reassessment of access across the wider Castle Hill area over the winter, so that further sections can reopen where it is safe to do so. That approach should continue to balance public access, event needs, and the protection of historic assets.

Thanks are due to Historic Environment Scotland and Edinburgh City Council for their cooperation, and to SNP Councillor Finlay McFarlane for his sustained focus on a solution in the city centre. Their work has helped address a local issue and improve access for the public.

Councillor McFarlane said: “I’m delighted that the footpath to Princes Street Gardens from Kings Stables Road has reopened which was achieved by working constructively with council officials and colleagues, Historic Environment Scotland and, residents, I know that this has been a great priority for many, which is why I’m delighted that all the hard work to progress this issue has paid off.”

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary