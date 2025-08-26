SNP deliver one of most substantial fare reforms in recent decades

The decision to scrap peak fares follows a two-year pilot which tested the impact of the move (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Peak rail fares are being scrapped on Scotland’s railways by the Scottish Government. From September 1 ScotRail passengers will benefit from the permanent removal of peak-time pricing across the network.

The decision follows a two-year pilot which tested the impact of scrapping peak fares. Evidence from that scheme showed clear financial savings for passengers and a steady increase in rail use. By acting now, Scottish ministers have delivered one of the most substantial fare reforms in recent decades.

For daily commuters, the impact is straightforward. Passengers travelling between Glasgow and Edinburgh, the busiest route in Scotland, could save more than £200 each month. On longer journeys, such as Glasgow to Aberdeen, the saving exceeds £20 for every return ticket. These reductions are significant for families, individuals, and businesses who depend on reliable and affordable public transport.

The policy forms part of the Scottish Government’s cost of living guarantee. This programme is designed to tackle rising household costs by supporting people through measures in housing, energy, childcare and transport. First Minister John Swinney set out the guarantee earlier this year, emphasising that Scotland would act decisively to relieve pressure on incomes. The scrapping of peak fares is a practical example of that commitment.

The move has also shown how government, unions and businesses can work together. Organisations including the RMT and TSSA trade unions campaigned strongly for reform, and their engagement was welcomed by ministers. Business groups recognised that lower fares make travel more accessible for employees and customers. This broad coalition of support underlines the benefits of affordable transport across society.

Environmental considerations are central to the policy. Reducing car use is essential for cutting emissions, easing congestion and meeting Scotland’s climate targets. Rail is already a low-carbon alternative, and cheaper fares provide a stronger incentive to choose trains over cars. Ministers expect the change to deliver long-term environmental gains alongside financial relief for passengers.

The reform was possible because Scotland’s railways are now in public ownership. By prioritising service ahead of profit, the government can implement measures that directly benefit passengers. This represents an important shift towards a fairer transport system that connects communities, strengthens the economy and helps meet environmental responsibilities.

For commuters, the difference will be immediate. For businesses, the reduction in staff travel costs will be welcome. For communities, the decision expands opportunities to work, study, and visit family at lower cost. This is a policy that delivers across economic, social, and environmental priorities.

Tourism will benefit too. Visitors travelling within Scotland will face simpler and cheaper fares, encouraging trips to destinations beyond the main cities. Festivals, heritage sites and rural attractions will be easier to reach for domestic and international travellers. This supports Scotland’s appeal as a sustainable country where transport policy aids the wider economy.

Scotland is the only part of the UK taking this step. The contrast highlights a distinctive approach, investing in measures that combine economic relief with environmental responsibility. Elsewhere in the UK, peak fares still apply, while Scotland has chosen reforms that ease pressures and build a fairer transport system.

The wider lesson is that practical government action can ease pressure during difficult times. The cost-of-living guarantee continues to demonstrate how focused measures can put money back into people’s pockets while encouraging sustainable choices – this is how the SNP Government is working for you.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary