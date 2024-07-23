Starmer under pressure to scrap cruel two-child cap - Angus Robertson

MPs are already challenging Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on his position not to reverse the Tory policy to refuse support benefit payments for more than the first two children in a household. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Labour has come to power on a promise of change. Yet just days after the King delivered the speech to parliament outlining the new Government’s agenda, MPs are already challenging the government on its position not to reverse the Tory policy to refuse support payments for more than the first two children in a household.

The two-child limit forces low-income families to forfeit around £3,200 annually for each third or subsequent child born after April 2017. This substantial loss of income pushes poverty rates higher.

Today, almost half a million families in the UK are impacted by the cut. Moreover, six out of ten families who deserve this support have at least one working adult in the household.

A vote on the two-child benefit cap will take place in the House of Commons, and the SNP has been leading calls for MPs to end the cruel policy. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has also called for the cap to be lifted. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said he wants to see the two-child cap scrapped but has not instructed his MPs to vote for that.

This is a horrid and discriminatory policy that needs to go. North of the border, the Scottish Child Payment has been introduced to offset the choices made by Westminster and is recognised as one of the most important interventions to tackle child poverty in any European nation. Oxford professor Danny Dorling said the Scottish Child Payment made Scotland one of the most equal places for children to grow up.