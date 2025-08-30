Avalanche Records is moving no further than the space opposite its present store

With the last of the big summer gigs this week culminating in the two from Chappell Roan I was looking forward to a couple of weeks to recover and get ready for the students coming back.

When we had our first shop in West Nicolson Street this was a big deal and even now it is an important part of our business. I remember well speaking to the owner of FOPP before they got into trouble and were bought by HMV and him telling me he was not a big fan of students, preferring the custom of “£50 man” in a suit.

Avalanche, however, has always done well with students, though it has to be said they spend far less now on music than in the eighties and nineties, for all the obvious reasons of downloading and streaming.

Edinburgh University switched to operating with two semesters in 2011 but I was so used to the students returning for Freshers’ Week, now rebranded Welcome Week, at the end of September that it was many years before I started to remember and not be taken by surprise when they suddenly appeared nearer the start of the month.

This year I did at least remember and thought I should check exactly when they were back, along with Heriot-Watt. I soon discovered there was to be no respite at all, as Welcome Week starts today at Heriot-Watt followed a week later by Edinburgh University.

With work having started on the new shop yesterday I’m glad that at least for now my input is not needed, but it is going to be a busy couple of months as we work towards opening at the end of October.

I believe details of our current shop are about to appear on the Orinsen website and if anybody would like more information I’m more than happy to help both with details of our experience in the shop, which has been excellent and how business in the Waverley Market works in general.

If there are any pharmacies out there looking to expand, that is the type of business we are asked most for. Indeed, I have over time become an expert in the difference between a chemist and a pharmacy because of customers. questions.

The issue is that while there is a Boots in the station and one just up the road on Cockburn Street they are chemists, not not pharmacies and therefore there are lots of things that they can not provide.

I’m told to get a licence a pharmacy needs to show there is a need and certainly there are many people every day in need of a pharmacy in the centre, often on the way to the station, who do not have the time to walk all the way back along Princes Street to the Boots at the West End or to go over to the St James Centre where there is also a Boots pharmacy.

Other requests we regularly get are for the nearest shop selling flowers or nice chocolates or for a toy shop, especially one that might have a Scottish element to it.

Personally while there are no spaces in the food court, I would be very happy to see a fish and chip shop open!