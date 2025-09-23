The international community must uphold peace and justice - Angus Robertson

​John Swinney attended a flag raising event with Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK. Picture: Leon Neal, Getty Images

The UK Govern-ment’s decision to formally recognise Palestine as a sovereign state marks an important step in supporting a viable two-state solution.

While recognition should have taken place on its own merits long before now, the announcement is a welcome development, aligning with similar decisions taken by France, Belgium, Canada, Portugal and Australia.

These coordinated steps reflect an international consensus that Palestine’s statehood must be acknowledged if peace is to have any foundation. Momentum is growing and the UK is right to join those nations that have acted.

The platform upon which recognition is announced is also significant: the United Nations General Assembly. While global institutions such as the UN are facing serious challenges, they remain indispensable platforms for advancing peace, security and international cooperation.

It is important that world leaders use the Assembly to set out clear positions on pressing crises, including the continuing conflict in Gaza.

These gatherings allow countries to state their policy, form alliances and press for international law to be respected and reinforce the necessity of the UN, especially in times of multiple global crises.

The recent findings of a United Nations commission of inquiry concluded that Israel’s government has committed genocide in Gaza. This is a grave conclusion and it underlines the need for increased international scrutiny of Israeli government policy under Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right administration.

Proposals that Israel should annex the West Bank represent a further dangerous escalation. Such actions would stand in direct contradiction to international law and distance Israel further from the global community.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney welcomed the recognition of Palestine, describing it as “a historic moment which should have come long ago”. He added that recognition “must not be conditional and it must be backed by sanctions against Israel”.

He has called on the UK Government to withdraw from the UK-Israel trade agreement, prohibit settlement goods, end military cooperation, and support international legal proceedings.

He has also urged action to strengthen sanctions against those complicit in illegal settlements, to join the South African case at the International Court of Justice and to facilitate the evacuation of injured children from Gaza for treatment in Scotland.

These are practical measures that would show consistency between the UK’s human rights commitments and its foreign policy decisions.

Recognition of Palestine is a necessary step but it must be followed by wider diplomatic and humanitarian measures. Civilians in Gaza and the West Bank need access to aid, medical treatment and safe conditions.

A ceasefire and the realise of all hostages is essential if reconstruction and meaningful dialogue are to take place.

The UK has an opportunity to influence the direction of international engagement and should align itself with those countries pressing for peace, legality and accountability.

While the situation in the Middle East rightly demands urgent attention, it is also critical that focus is not lost on Ukraine. Russia’s illegal invasion continues to devastate communities and destabilise European security.

The United Nations must also be used as a forum to highlight the ongoing aggression of Vladimir Putin and to reiterate that his war will not succeed. Ukraine’s sovereignty, security and democratic future remain non-negotiable.

Just as recognition of Palestine is part of an effort to support international law, so too must pressure continue on Russia until it ends its war. Both situations are reminders of the responsibility the international community holds in upholding peace and justice.