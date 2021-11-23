The People's Postcode Lottery is a winner for us all - Angus Robertson

Edinburgh is a city of volunteers. So many in this city are civic-minded and caring for our fellow citizens in the city and beyond.

By Angus Robertson
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 4:55 am
People’s Postcode Lottery have helped over 9,000 charities and good causes receive over £800 million in funding. PIC: Contributed.

Last week, I met with Volunteer Edinburgh, who work as a conduit for arranging volunteers to go to schemes or charities in need of help. As needs and circumstances have changed so much over the pandemic, it was fascinating to learn how they have been responding so well to an ever moving situation.What struck me was their adaptability, as well as their commitment, to ensuring all those who rely on their services were not left in the lurch and that all those who wished to volunteer were able to do so through their fast and rigorous approach to recruiting new volunteers.Often, voluntary organisations rely on the generous donations of individuals as well as successful applications to funding streams to ensure they are able to continue their work.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central

