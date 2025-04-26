The strange case of record companies’ vinyl pricing policy - Kevin Buckle

At Avalanche we will stick with the pricing policy that has worked so well for us

I don’t know whether it is because of Record Store Day highlighting just how expensive vinyl can be, but at Avalanche we are getting comments almost every day about the prices being charged for both new releases and back catalogue reissues.

Thankfully the context is normally that the customer will say that our prices, while by no means cheap, are far more reasonable than others, whether shops or online sellers.

We make the same margin that we have always made and regularly have to tell people that our prices are not discounted beyond us passing on any discount we are given by the record companies and their labels.

When I say the same margin, that is not strictly true as in the bad old days there were times a CD costing us £9.96 was being sold by others for £9.99 which we had to match. In those days record company reps would visit and they had more leeway with stock and would often give us more copies for free which would then represent our profit.

Certainly now it is a regular occurrence for shops, including many independents, not to pass on the discount received which is normally ten or 15 per cent. With a huge chain like HMV their reasoning was that that extra margin is what paid for their head office, but this reasoning can certainly not be used by other shops these days.

The other excuse HMV used for adding even further to the price was that in the days when vinyl was at an all time low in terms of sales, it was a “premium product”. I never understood what this justification actually meant. It clearly wasn’t a strategy that worked as they went bust not once but twice using this pricing policy.

When Doug Putman the Canadian businessman bought HMV and FOPP two years after buying the Sunrise chain of record shops in Canada, he gambled that shops that were currently breaking even and heading towards a loss could be turned around by increasing vinyl sales.

Other possible buyers had the same strategy of telling landlords they needed a reduced rent and closing all the shops that were losing money but also wanted to close those shops breaking even which Doug was going to keep, meaning that more than 100 shops could be saved.

Many experts in the music industry had their doubts but as it saved most shops it was welcomed.

Doug’s thoughts that vinyl sales would continue to increase were not wrong, but that increase in no way covered the drop in sales of DVDs and Blu-rays, so a second gamble was soon needed and that was to just increase prices with a whopping £5 the most common rise.

I must admit I thought this would backfire but I was wrong. Customers just sucked up the price increases and continued shopping at HMV.

I can only imagine when other shops saw what HMV could charge they decided to follow and that has brought us to where we are today.

At Avalanche we will stick with the pricing policy that has worked so well for us, despite being told by others when we moved to the Waverley Market that we could charge more to help pay for having a prime location.