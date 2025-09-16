The Traitors showcasing Scotland
Prior to the main ceremony, the series had already secured four Creative Arts Emmy Awards. These included Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for Cumming, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program, and Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program. On Sunday evening it added further recognition, cementing its position as a fixture of international screen culture.
The success reflects the talent of all involved and underlines the impact of productions filmed in Scotland. Beyond the awards themselves, it matters that a global audience has become familiar with Scotland’s landscapes and heritage, which feature prominently throughout the series. This is an important contribution to our cultural and creative economy.
Senior producer and director Peter Strachan previously outlined how future series should see more production staff based in Scotland. That is welcome and will help grow the skills base here at home. An expanded Scottish crew would strengthen the industry while continuing to deliver a programme that is already widely recognised for its quality.
Congratulations are due to Alan Cumming and everyone associated with The Traitors. Their achievements show the benefit of sustained investment in creative industries and reinforce the opportunity to expand Scotland’s role in internationally successful productions.
Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary