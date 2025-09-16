The Traitors showcasing Scotland

Scottish actor Alan Cumming accepts the award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program for The Traitors onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

Scotland’s presence on the global stage was highlighted again this week, as The Traitors collected honours at the Emmy Awards. The programme, fronted by Alan Cumming, has become one of the most distinctive television successes of recent years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to the main ceremony, the series had already secured four Creative Arts Emmy Awards. These included Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for Cumming, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program, and Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program. On Sunday evening it added further recognition, cementing its position as a fixture of international screen culture.

The success reflects the talent of all involved and underlines the impact of productions filmed in Scotland. Beyond the awards themselves, it matters that a global audience has become familiar with Scotland’s landscapes and heritage, which feature prominently throughout the series. This is an important contribution to our cultural and creative economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior producer and director Peter Strachan previously outlined how future series should see more production staff based in Scotland. That is welcome and will help grow the skills base here at home. An expanded Scottish crew would strengthen the industry while continuing to deliver a programme that is already widely recognised for its quality.

Congratulations are due to Alan Cumming and everyone associated with The Traitors. Their achievements show the benefit of sustained investment in creative industries and reinforce the opportunity to expand Scotland’s role in internationally successful productions.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary