Top award for Haymarket Café

The Haymarket Café has received a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

The Haymarket Café in Edinburgh’s West End has achieved well-deserved recognition, receiving a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award and placing among the top ten per cent of restaurants and cafés worldwide.

The award reflects the hard work and dedication of a small local team who have built a reputation for excellent service and quality. Their success was also acknowledged by Edinburgh City Council last week, following a motion brought forward by Edinburgh Central SNP Councillor Finlay McFarlane.

The café, located at 36 Haymarket Terrace, has quickly become a favourite with locals and visitors alike. In their message of thanks, the team wrote: “We’ve received the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, placing us among the top 10 per cent of restaurants/cafes worldwide! This recognition means the world to our small but passionate team, who work hard every day to provide the best service and quality for our lovely customers.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has left us a review or visited our café — your support and kind words make all the difference. We truly appreciate each and every one of you. With gratitude, Greg, Louie, and the team.”

Small businesses like the Haymarket Café are a cornerstone of Edinburgh’s hospitality and community life. They create jobs, support local suppliers and bring people together. Recognition such as this demonstrates the quality and warmth that make Edinburgh one of the most welcoming cities in the world. I extend my warmest congratulations to Greg, Louie and the team on this outstanding achievement.