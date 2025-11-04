We need fair and just energy transition

Transitioning to the use of more solar panels is one way the UK can produce more clean energy

Scotland’s transition to net zero will shape its economy for generations. The Scottish Government has made clear that reducing emissions must go hand in hand with supporting jobs and investment.

The First Minister recently highlighted that a fair transition is essential for long-term prosperity, ensuring that the shift to cleaner energy strengthens, rather than undermines, economic security.

The Just Transition Commission plays an important role in this work. It provides independent advice to government on how to deliver net zero in a way that is fair for workers, communities and businesses. Its principles guide planning for sectors such as energy, transport and agriculture, ensuring that environmental progress is matched by social and economic stability.

Scotland’s approach recognises that opportunities from net zero are significant. Renewable energy, low-carbon transport, and innovation in construction and land use all have potential to drive growth and create high-quality employment. The Government’s investment programme and regional transition plans aim to support those opportunities, while protecting livelihoods in industries undergoing change.

A fair transition also depends on partnership between government, business, trade unions and communities. By aligning climate action with economic development, Scotland can secure sustainable growth and resilience. The alternative – delaying change – would risk higher costs and lost investment. Delivering fairness and economic strength together will define the country’s success on the path to net zero and will be a key factor at the next election. With the rise of climate sceptic parties on the far-right, it’s more important than ever we commit to securing the planet’s future by electing those with a plan such as this to tackle the climate crisis.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary