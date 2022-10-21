Dyes provide the means to get creative with clothes and other materials (Picture: Juni Kriswanto/AFP via Getty Images)

I'm known for wearing leggings and T-shirts with holes in them because when I find something that's comfortable, I tend to hang on to it. This habit also means my stuff is always colour fading so I'm partial to the odd Dylon dyeing session.

Just the other day a neighbour commented on the colour of my cardigan, it's one I've had for years and I recently dyed it lilac. She thought it was a great idea. So I looked on the internet for other colours when I found a report investigating the environmental impact of consumers buying new clothes.

Apparently a staggering 66 per cent of us buy the same garments we bought two years ago. Despite the fast-fashion movement, many are trying to purchase less and reuse more and I've found a great way to do it – ‘Re-Dye Don’t Re-Buy’!

According to Dylon, every pair of jeans that is re-dyed instead of re-bought saves 20kg of carbon dioxide emissions, which is not to be brushed off because it’s the equivalent of driving 70 miles in a petrol car.