General Election 2019 is straight choice in Scotland: Tory or SNP – Angus Robertson

The General Election campaign is officially off and running and only a few weeks remain until polling day. Despite Westminster being a turn-off for voters, this poll is hugely important to all of us.

In Scotland, we have a straight choice between Boris Johnson’s Tories or the SNP, which opposes BoJo, his Brexit plans and stands up for us being able to choose our own future.

As the polls in Scotland show, Labour, Lib Dems and Greens are also-rans.

If you haven’t already, now is the time to check whether you have registered to vote. It is also a good idea to apply for a postal vote so you can cast your ballot in the warmth of your own home.

Spare a thought for all of the candidates and volunteer party workers who will be out over the next weeks delivering leaflets and canvassing from door to door. I take my hat off to them all, regardless of which party they are supporting.

My vote will be going to the SNP as we need the strongest voices at Westminster protecting Scottish interests and opposing the damaging Brexit that Boris Johnson wants to impose on us against the wishes of voters here.