How much longer do police need to wrap up investigation into SNP finances?

Scotland's new chief constable Jo Farrell is under pressure when she addresses the Scottish Police Authority's meeting in Edinburgh this week to provide an update on one of her force's most high-profile but low-information investigations.

It's nearly a year since police arrived early one morning at the home of ex-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, put up a blue forensics-style tent on the front lawn, arrested Mr Murrell and proceeded to search the couple's home, garden, shed and garage. Mr Murrell was questioned for 11 hours and then released without charge.

It's almost a year since police erected a blue forensics-style tent in front of the home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell. Picture: Andrew Milligan / PA.

It all stemmed from a complaint in 2021 that £600,000 raised by the SNP to support a second independence referendum campaign, had been used for other purposes. But three years on, Operation Branchform, as the case is known, has still not concluded and remains shrouded in mystery. No-one knows where the police are up to, precisely what they are investigating or whether any charges are likely to be brought or against whom.

And, of course, all this has hugely damaging political ramifications. It has dogged Humza Yousaf's whole time as First Minister - he had only been in post for a week when the bombshell of Mr Murrell's arrest broke. Party treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested, questioned and released without charge soon after, and in June the same happened to Ms Sturgeon.

When the police interviewed Ms Sturgeon some saw it as a sign the investigation would soon be drawing to a close, but no. Then the impending retirement of chief constable Iain Livingstone in August raised hopes that he would be keen to wrap up the case before he departed, but that didn't happen. Would the arrival of Jo Farrell in his place spur on a conclusion? There has been no so far - but now there are demands for some kind of update.

Former SNP Health Secretary Alex Neil has said Ms Farrell should "give some indication of when it is likely that this inquiry will be complete one way or the other" and added that the police and the Crown Office will "start to lose credibility if they don't do something or make a decision soon".

All Police Scotland would say this week was: "As the investigation remain ongoing we are unable to comment." But Ms Farrell could follow the example of her predecessor who, last July, did provide a rare update on the case, saying that the investigation had moved beyond the initial complaint to look at "potential embezzlement" and "misuse of funds".