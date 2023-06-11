Nicola Sturgeon has described her arrest earlier today in connection with the investigation into the SNP’s finances as “deeply distressing” after she was released without charge.

The former First Minister of Scotland, who stepped down earlier this year, was arrested just after 10am on Sunday, June 11, and taken into custody for questioning. A Police Scotland spokesman later said that she was “released without charge pending further investigation” shortly before 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement posted on her Twitter account, Ms Sturgeon said: “To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing. I know that this ongoing investigation is difficult for people, and I am grateful that so many continue to show faith in me and appreciate that I would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking during the press conference at Bute House as she resigned as First Minister

"Obviously, given the nature of this process, I cannot go into detail. However, I do wish to say this, and to do so in the strongest possible terms. Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law. I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.

"To the many people who have sent messages of support over these past difficult weeks – including since today’s news broke – thank you for your kindness. Thank you also to my close circle of family and friends who are giving me much-needed strength at this time. Finally, while I will take a day or two to process this latest development, I intend to be back in Parliament soon where I will continue to represent my Glasgow Southside constituents to the very best of my ability.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 52-year-old woman who was arrested earlier today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The woman was questioned by Police Scotland detectives after she was arrested at 10.09am. She was released from custody at 5.24pm. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.