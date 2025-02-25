Labour wants to shake off controversial decisions and focus on positive message ahead of 2026 Holyrood elections
The money from the National Wealth Fund, announced at the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow, is for a partnership with the private sector and intended to attract three times as much in private investment.
It helps Sir Keir to show that his government is not all about "tough decisions" on increasing employers' National Insurance contributions, means-testing winter fuel payments and failing to compensate Waspi women.
Scottish Labour's chances of winning next year's Scottish Parliament elections have been set back because of these and other controversial decisions since Labour won power at Westminster in last July's general election.
But Sir Keir used his conference speech to highlight some of the more positive achievements of the past seven months - like the cut in fuel duty, the increase in the National Living Wage, the legislation to end fire and rehire and scrap zero-hour contracts and the strengthening of maternity rights.
He pointed out the budget had increased funding for Scotland to £47.7 billion, the biggest settlement since devolution. And he renewed his pledge to work with the Scottish Government, respect devolution and Scotland's right to take a different direction.
And in his speech, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar outlined some of the central themes voters can expect the party to take at next year’s elections, including saving public services, tackling poverty and unlocking the potential of all.
He promised, significantly, to “keep the successes of devolution”, naming free prescriptions, bus passes, the Scottish Child Payment and free tuition.
On the NHS, he promised to end the “8am rush”, deliver a “proper National Care Service” and embrace digital innovation with E-prescriptions, digital records and an NHS app for appointments, as well as cutting the number of health boards to just three.
He promised “fair funding” for councils, an overhaul of business rates and an “Amazon tax” to level the playing field between high street shops and online traders.
And he had some headline-grabbing policies too - banning mobile phones in the classroom, Scotland’s own Elon Musk-style Department of Government Efficiency and directly elected mayors .
It’s clear Labour is trying to shake off the recent controversies and focus on a more positive story in the run-up to the Holyrood elections.
